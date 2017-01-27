Monsoon surge expected to affect CNY weekend

Rain in Chinatown. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Jan 27 — Don’t forget your umbrellas when you go visiting over the Chinese New Year weekend.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) warned that a monsoon surge is expected to affect weather conditions over the next few days.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region.

The surge is forecast to bring occasionally windy conditions with passing showers this afternoon, said the NEA.

Cloudy and occasionally windy conditions with periods of showers — heavy at times — are expected tomorrow, the first day of the Chinese New Year.

The surge is forecast to gradually weaken on Sunday, and it is expected to be occasionally windy, with passing showers in the afternoon.

According to NEA, the daily temperature during the weekend is forecast to range between 22°C and 32°C. — TODAY