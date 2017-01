Moderate quake hits Papua New Guinea

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Eastern New Guinea Region, Papua New Guinea at 4.52pm today. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Eastern New Guinea Region, Papua New Guinea at 4.52pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement here said the epicentre of the quake was 80km north east of Lae, Papua New Guinea and 3,443km south east of Semporna, Sabah.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat, it added. — Bernama