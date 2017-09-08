Moderate quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in Akita prefecture at 10:23 pm (2123 in Malaysia), Japan’s meteorological agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to public broadcaster NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

No abnormality was reported at nuclear power facilities in the region, NHK said.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year. But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

A massive undersea quake that hit in March 2011 sent a tsunami barrelling into Japan’s northeast coast, leaving more than 18,000 people dead or missing, and sending three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant. — AFP