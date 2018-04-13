Missouri attorney-general calls for governor to resign over sex scandal

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, February 22, 2018. — Reuters picMISSOURI, April 13 — Missouri’s attorney-general called on Governor Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, to resign yesterday, saying the findings of a newly released state legislative report on a sex scandal that has embroiled Greitens are grounds for impeachment.\

Attorney-General Josh Hawley, a candidate for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill, said the report “contains shocking, substantial and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing” by the 44-year-old governor.

Greitens, who is charged with criminal invasion of privacy in connection with an admitted extramarital affair in 2015 before his election, said earlier that he was determined to stay in office while fighting to clear his name in court. — Reuters