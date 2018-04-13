Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Missouri attorney-general calls for governor to resign over sex scandal

Friday April 13, 2018
09:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Punk haired turtle that breathes through its butt faces extinctionThe Edit: Punk haired turtle that breathes through its butt faces extinction

The Edit: Reality star Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girlThe Edit: Reality star Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl

‘National Enquirer’ paid US$30,000 for Trump love child story‘National Enquirer’ paid US$30,000 for Trump love child story

Tiger Woods files entry to compete in June’s US OpenTiger Woods files entry to compete in June’s US Open

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, February 22, 2018. — Reuters picMissouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, February 22, 2018. — Reuters picMISSOURI, April 13 — Missouri’s attorney-general called on Governor Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, to resign yesterday, saying the findings of a newly released state legislative report on a sex scandal that has embroiled Greitens are grounds for impeachment.\

Attorney-General Josh Hawley, a candidate for the US Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill, said the report “contains shocking, substantial and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing” by the 44-year-old governor.

Greitens, who is charged with criminal invasion of privacy in connection with an admitted extramarital affair in 2015 before his election, said earlier that he was determined to stay in office while fighting to clear his name in court. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram