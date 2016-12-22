Mississippi officials arrest man in ‘Vote Trump’ church arson case

MISSISSIPPI, Dec 22 — Authorities in Mississippi arrested an African-American man yesterday in connection with the burning and vandalising of a historic black church, in a case that was initially investigated as a hate crime.

The Greenville church was painted with the words “Vote Trump” and set ablaze a week before the November 8 US presidential election, leading officials initially to view it as a politically motivated hate crime.

Andrew McClinton, 45, was charged with arson of a place of worship for the fire at the Hopewell Baptist Church, said Warren Strain, a spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He said McClinton was African-American.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is part of the Public Safety Department, did not say what led authorities to McClinton or speculate about his motive.

Mississippi State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said in an interview: “At this point we do not believe it was a politically motivated crime though it appears there were attempts to make it look politically motivated.”

He said McClinton was still being interviewed on Wednesday afternoon and that details about his motivation would likely emerge soon.

Chaney, who also serves as the state’s insurance commissioner, said the arson was not believed to be insurance-related.

Mississippi correctional officials said on Wednesday that McClinton served eight years in state prison, from 2004 to 2012, for armed robbery in Lee County in the eastern part of the state.

Greenville, where the church is located and where McClinton lived, is near the Mississippi River, north of Vicksburg.

Black churches in the US South have long been a base of support for the Democratic Party, so the attack and the language supporting Republican nominee Donald Trump were taken as political statements.

During the US civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, Southern black churches were often targets for arson and bombings by white supremacists. — Reuters