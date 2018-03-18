Missing Pennsylvania teen found in Mexico with man (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, March 18 — A 16-year-old Pennsylvania teen and the 45-year-old man who signed her out of school nearly two weeks ago have been located in Mexico.

Police say Kevin Esterly was arrested and will face a charge of interference with the custody of a child.

The teen, Amy Yu was found unharmed and in good health.

The pair was located in Playa del Carmen yesterday and are being returned to the US.

It’s believed Yu willingly ran away with Esterly, a married father of four. Investigators say the two were in a secretive relationship.

The teen’s mother says the two met at church years ago and that Yu was friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.

Police say Esterly signed the teen out of school numerous times and that Yu had modified school documents to list him as her stepfather. — Reuters

Screenshot of an amber alert for 16-year-old Amy Yu and the man who signed her out of school, Kevin Esterly. — Reuters pic