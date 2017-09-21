Miss Honduras World’s killer sentenced to 45 years

A screengrab from YouTube video showing Maria Jose Alvarado crowned as Miss Honduras. TEGUCIGALPA (Honduras), Sept 21 — The Supreme Court yesterday sentenced a man convicted of killing Miss Honduras World and her sister to 45 years in prison.

Plutarco Ruiz, 31, was convicted and sentenced for manslaughter in the case of Miss Honduras World Maria Jose Alvarado Munoz, in 2014.

He was also convicted of murdering Sofia Trinidad Alvarado, whom he was dating, said court spokesman Melvin Duarte.

The murder case shocked even violence-plagued Honduras and captured headlines around the world.

Alvarado Munoz was a well-known model and TV host at 19 — just about to leave to take part in the Miss World pageant in London.

She and her sister were murdered after a party in Santa Barbara, 200km north of the capital Tegucigalpa.

Ruiz was the boyfriend of the sister.

The court heard testimony to the effect that he became jealous after seeing her dance with another man, then killed her and her famous sister and buried them in a shallow grave. — AFP