Mining company: All 955 miners trapped in S.Africa resurface unharmed

This photo taken on February 1, 2018 in Theunissen shows the Sibanye Beatrix gold mineshaft, where hundreds of miners are trapped underground following a power outage. — AFP picTHEUNISSEN (South Africa), Feb 2 — All 955 gold miners trapped underground for more than a day in South Africa following a power-cut resurfaced unharmed today, the mine’s owner Sibanye Gold said.

“Everybody’s out,” said spokesman James Wellsted, adding that there were “cases of dehydration and high blood pressure but nothing serious”. — AFP