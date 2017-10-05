Michigan couple arrested for selling special needs woman for sex (VIDEO)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP (Michigan), Oct 5 — “How does somebody not know? It’s heartbreaking, I feel so bad for that woman.”

Tracy Byers says she still can’t believe that two of her neighbours in Macomb Township, Michigan, were just arrested for holding a special needs woman captive in their shed and selling her for sex.

“…she was keeping somebody in a shed. I can’t…I don’t even understand it. Especially (Covered by a WS of several mobile homes) with how close we are to each other. The houses are close. Somebody had to see something.”

38-year-old Michael Welch and 30-year-old Misty George have been charged with human trafficking and accepting prostitution money.

The couple allegedly kept a 29-year-old woman with mental and physical disabilities in their back shed and set up online ads for a date with the victim.

But authorities say several men paid money to the couple in exchange for sexual services from the woman.

They say the woman was forced to live in the shed when she was unable to pay rent. She was not allowed to use the bathroom or shower in the house.

Eventually, another family heard about her situation and called the police.

Welch and George are expected to appear in court on October 24th. — Reuters