Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Mexico studies request for US air marshals on cross-border flights

Wednesday January 31, 2018
08:20 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, diesThe Edit: Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dies

Leading tax havens: Study shows after Switzerland, it’s surprisingly USLeading tax havens: Study shows after Switzerland, it’s surprisingly US

Hail, flash floods, fallen trees after Singapore thunderstormHail, flash floods, fallen trees after Singapore thunderstorm

The Edit: The more similar people are, the closer they getThe Edit: The more similar people are, the closer they get

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Australia Federal Police officers patrol the security lines at Sydney's Domestic Airport in Australia, July 31, 2017. — Reuters pic Australia Federal Police officers patrol the security lines at Sydney's Domestic Airport in Australia, July 31, 2017. — Reuters pic MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 — Mexico is studying a request by the United States to put armed US air marshals on cross-border flights, the head of Mexico’s National Security Commission said yesterday.

“No decision has yet been taken on the matter,” Renato Sales told the Televisa network.

But the proposal was for US federal marshals to be on “strictly commercial and North American (US) flights... not on Mexican airlines,” he said.

Sales said the request was first made three years ago, as part of heightened US security concerns following the September 2001 terror attacks in the United States.

The idea was for US air marshals to sit on planes dressed as ordinary passengers, but armed with electric stun pistols and ready to counter any safety threat on board.

The US government has expressed worries about the level of insecurity in Mexico, in particular a surge in violence linked to drug cartels. Under President Donald Trump, it has also focused on stemming the flow of migrants entering the United States illegally. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram