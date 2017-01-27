Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 11:05 am GMT+8

Mexico president cancels Trump talks in US wall row (VIDEO)

Friday January 27, 2017
08:32 AM GMT+8

People take part during an event organised by American expats and Canandian nationals, in solidarity with the Washington's Women’s March, in Ajijic, Mexico January 21, 2017. — Reuters picPeople take part during an event organised by American expats and Canandian nationals, in solidarity with the Washington's Women’s March, in Ajijic, Mexico January 21, 2017. — Reuters picMEXICO CITY, Jan 27 — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto yesterday called off a meeting with Donald Trump due to a dispute over the US leader’s vow to make Mexico fund a new wall on the countries’ border.

“We informed the White House this morning that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday” with Trump in Washington, the Mexican leader said on Twitter.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements in both nations’ interests.”

Earlier yesterday, Trump challenged Pena Nieto to cancel his visit, after the Mexican leader denounced his decision to move ahead with the wall.

Trump on Wednesday signed an order to build a border wall to keep out illegal migrants whom he blames for crime — a controversial key pledge of his election campaign. — AFP

