Mexico foreign minister: Paying for border wall not negotiable (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 — Mexico is willing to talk with the United States in order to maintain good relations, but paying for President Donald Trump’s border wall “is not negotiable,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said today.

“There are things that are not negotiable, things that cannot and will not be negotiated. The fact that it is being said that Mexico should pay for the wall is something that is simply not negotiable,” Videgaray said during a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Washington.

Holding true to his campaign promise, Trump on Wednesday ordered US officials to begin to design and construct a wall along the 3,200km US-Mexico border. — AFP

US Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country in San Ysidro, California, January 25, 2017. — Reuters pic