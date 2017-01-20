Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:51 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Mexico court dismisses Chapo extradition appeals

Friday January 20, 2017
07:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Lambada’ singer Loalwa Braz found deadThe Edit: ‘Lambada’ singer Loalwa Braz found dead

The Edit: Melania taps little-known designer for debutThe Edit: Melania taps little-known designer for debut

Barca beat Sociedad away in Spanish King’s CupBarca beat Sociedad away in Spanish King’s Cup

The Edit: Samsung to hold Galaxy Note 7 press conference in JanuaryThe Edit: Samsung to hold Galaxy Note 7 press conference in January

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014. — Reuters picGuzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014. — Reuters pic

MEXICO XITY, Jan 20 — Mexico’s Supreme Court yesterday dismissed appeals by jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman against his extradition to the United States, a court source said.

“The judges decided not to hear the (appeal for) protection” from extradition, the court source, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The source said the Supreme Court passed the appeals to a separate “collegiate” panel of judges for it to issue a ruling.

One of Guzman’s lawyers, Andres Granados, said the defense team would study the court’s arguments and may take the appeal to a regional human rights court.

The Sinaloa drug cartel boss was recaptured a year ago, six months after escaping from a maximum-security prison through a 1.5km tunnel that opened into his cell’s shower.

He is facing two extradition bids, one in California for drug distribution and another in Texas on a slew of charges that include murder and money laundering. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline