Mexican pupils’ bags searched after shooting shock

A police officer inspects a class room with his sniffer dog during a security operation at a local school in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

MONTERREY (Mexico), Jan 20 — Authorities searched pupils’ bags at schools in northern Mexico as a precaution yesterday after a 15-year-old boy shot at his classmates before killing himself.

Police were investigating Wednesday’s attack, which seriously injured three pupils and a teacher at Northeastern College in the city of Monterrey, state security spokesman Aldo Fasci said.

He said education authorities across the state of Nuevo Leon were implementing a “safe schoolbag” policy, searching pupils’ belongings to prevent any more such attacks.

Gangland violence is common in northern Mexico but school shootings are not.

The school was closed for three days.

The shooter was first reported to be injured but later died in a hospital. — AFP