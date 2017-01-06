Mexican police officer killed amid gas price protests

Toys are pictured in a police van after people began looting a super market amid to protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Ecatepec, Mexico January 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 — Mexicans held more protests against a gasoline price increase yesterday after a day of looting left a police officer dead, some 250 stores ransacked and over 530 people arrested.

The officer died on Wednesday after he was hit by a car while preventing a theft at a service station, the city police department said.

Five other officers were injured elsewhere in the capital. Some 9,000 extra officers were deployed in the capital to prevent more looting.

Mexicans have blocked highways and service stations since the government implemented a 20.1 per cent increase in premium gasoline prices on January 1.

Some 100 people marched in Mexico City yesterday while riot police dispersed a small protest with tear gas in the northern state of Coahuila.

“I have grandchildren and I would be ashamed to know that I did nothing” against the price increase, said Emma Cabrera Albarran, a 58-year-old shopkeeper at the Mexico City protest.

Federal police reported new road blocks in various states.

A small group protested in front of a service station in Mexico City, shouting “Pena out!” in reference to President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In the suburb of Ecatepec, AFP reporters saw looters flee an Oxxo convenience store as police arrived. Five other stores had signs of break-ins, with their windows broken.

Out of control

On Wednesday, demonstrations were accompanied by looting in several parts of the country, as people left stores with televisions, toys and food.

A total of almost 250 stores have been looted in the capital and six other states, said Manuel Cardona, director of the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores.

“It’s out of control,” Cardona told Radio Formula. He called on federal forces to intervene, including the army if necessary.

In Mexico state, which almost completely surrounds the capital, authorities have detained 430 people on suspicion of vandalism.

In the mega-capital of 21 million people, some 20,000 small stores had closed on Wednesday and some streets were unusually empty over fears that looting could spread.

The store closures cost the businesses US$2.4 million (RM 10.76 million), said Humberto Lazcano, president of the local chamber of commerce.

Capital police reported 29 cases of theft and vandalism against stores and 106 arrests.

City police chief Hiram Almeida said some 200 Twitter accounts spread false rumors about looting in order to create a “climate of destabilisation”.

But the city “woke up well, stable, calm” yesterday morning, the capital’s government secretary general, Patricia Mercado, told Radio Formula.

President says understands ‘anger’

Pena Nieto defended the price increase, saying it was necessary due to a rise in global oil prices.

“I understand the irritation and anger among the population in general,” he said Wednesday, arguing that keeping the prices at the same level would have been more painful for the economy.

The hike was imposed as the government prepares to stop fuel subsidies and let the market dictate gasoline prices from March.

Pena Nieto enacted a sweeping energy reform in 2014 that ended the monopoly held by state firm Pemex, inviting private firms to drill for oil and gas as well as own service stations for the first time in decades. — AFP