Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine, says spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to the Russian President to use his influence on the separatists. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 7 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call today to use his influence on separatists in eastern Ukraine to stop the violence there, a German government spokesman said.

Both leaders expressed hope that the fighting in eastern Ukraine would soon come to an end.

“To this end, the German Chancellor appealed to the Russian President to use his influence on the separatists,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

“The German Chancellor and the Russian President agreed that new efforts must be made to secure a ceasefire and asked foreign ministers and their advisors to remain in close contact,” he said. — Reuters