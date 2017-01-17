Merkel says Europe’s fate is in its own hands

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, September 10, 2014. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 17 — Europe's destiny lies in its own hands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday in response to comments fromUS President-elect Donald Trump, who said in a newspaper interview he believed other countries would leave the EU after Britain.

"I think we Europeans have our fate in our own hands," Merkel told a joint news conference with New Zealand's prime minister.

Asked about Trump's criticism of her migrant policy, Merkel said: "I am personally waiting for the inauguration of theUS president. Then of course we will work with him on all levels." — Reuters