Merkel pleased Trump met Putin, hopes for more US-Russian dialogue

Saturday July 8, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

Tools

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg July 8, 2017. — Reuters picGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg July 8, 2017. — Reuters picHAMBURG, July 8 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today that she was pleased US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin had finally met and expressed hope that the dialogue between the two leaders would continue.

“It is a start,” Merkel told reporters at the end of a G20 summit in Hamburg, adding that there were certain problems in the world that could only be solved through cooperation between the United States and Russia.

“It can only be a good thing if there is an honest, frank dialogue,” she said. — Reuters

