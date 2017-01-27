Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 5:53 pm GMT+8

Merkel expected to speak with Trump about Russia tomorrow, reveals source

Friday January 27, 2017
05:34 PM GMT+8

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a meeting of the European People Party in Brussels December 15, 2016. — Reuters picGermany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a meeting of the European People Party in Brussels December 15, 2016. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 27 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to speak with US President Donald Trump tomorrow and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters today.

The source did not say whether Trump might want to speak with Merkel about a lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its intervention in Ukraine, as overnight reports from the United States suggested.

But the source made clear that if such a step were taken, then the European Union would not necessarily follow Washington, as its sanctions remain tied to implementation of the Minsk peace deal. — Reuters

