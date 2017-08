Massive gathering in Mecca of Haj pilgrims for evening, night prayers (VIDEO)

MECCA, Aug 27 — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims attended the evening and night prayers at Mecca's Grand Mosque gathering yesterday together from all parts of the world to perform the annual pilgrimage of Haj.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca received the pilgrims for the annual religious journey, which is viewed as one of the Muslim faith's greatest acts of worship.

The Kaaba is located at the centre of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. — Reuters Muslims pray at the Grand mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic