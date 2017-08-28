Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mass brawl at Australian pub showing Mayweather-McGregor fight

Monday August 28, 2017
01:06 PM GMT+8

Floyd Mayweather Jr lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, August 26, 2017. — Picture by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY/Reuters Floyd Mayweather Jr lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, August 26, 2017. — Picture by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY/Reuters SYDNEY, Aug 28 — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a mass brawl at an Australian pub showing the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, police said.

Queensland police were called to the Surfers Paradise Beer Garden on the Gold Coast yesterday after reports of a large disturbance involving up to 30 people.

“All I can see was this bloke come upstairs, got blood all over him like he’d been stabbed,” one witness told Australia’s Nine television network.

Three people were arrested after the brawl and a 24-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm, police said.

Queensland Police Inspector Jim Plowman told the Australian Broadcasting Corp: “It’s just drunken thugs having a bit of a dust-up and that’s it.” — Reuters

