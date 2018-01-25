Maserati hit-and-run driver to contest charges in Singapore court

Lee Cheng Yan, Maserati driver who was involved in hit-and-run incident, at the State Courts, December 28, 2017. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — The Maserati driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last year that injured a Traffic Police officer will be contesting some of the charges laid out against him, his lawyers indicated today.

Lee Cheng Yan, 34, faces 23 charges in total so far, and he could be hit with more — under the Remote Gambling Act, among others — as investigations are still ongoing, said deputy public prosecutor Quek Jing Feng.

Lee’s lawyers S Balamurugan and Choo Si Sen told the court their client’s intention to claim trial for at least 18 of his charges, all relating to road traffic offences.

The hit-and-run incident on November 17 last year left Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar of the Traffic Police injured and he had to be hospitalised.

Lee was said to have reversed and accelerated his car into the officer when he was stopped for enforcement checks along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The white Maserati, later seized by police, was found abandoned along Willow Avenue near Upper Aljunied Road after the hit-and-run.

Lee is accused of committing traffic offences that include driving under disqualification, driving without insurance, rash driving, as well as others under the Road Traffic Act including failing to wear a seatbelt, failing to stop when ordered by the police, and for failing to stop and render assistance after the accident.

No indication of plea was given in court today about Lee’s other charges, which include cheating, obstruction of justice, and offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Quek also told the court that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau is investigating Lee.

Lee returns to court on March 1, when investigations have finalised. — TODAY