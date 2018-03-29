Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Man who attempted to rob convenience store with penknife arrested in Singapore

Thursday March 29, 2018
04:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: These Vietnamese drag queens are electrifying HanoiThe Edit: These Vietnamese drag queens are electrifying Hanoi

Korean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress returns to management boardKorean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress returns to management board

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’

Del Potro overcomes Raonic to power into Miami Open semisDel Potro overcomes Raonic to power into Miami Open semis

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The man was arrested, and his penknife will be a case exhibit. — TODAY picThe man was arrested, and his penknife will be a case exhibit. — TODAY picSINGAPORE — A man who allegedly tried to rob a convenience store along Tyrwhitt Road with a penknife has been arrested.

A 78-year-old woman was manning a convenience store yesterday afternoon (March 28) when the 28-year old man brandished a penknife and demanded for money, the police said in a statement.

“The woman put up a struggle and the suspect fled without any money. The woman was also not injured,” said the police.

In under five hours after a report was lodged, police officers tracked the man down at Lavender Street at about 6.35pm.

The penknife was seized as case exhibit.

He will be charged in court today for attempted armed robbery.

If convicted, he may face a jail term which may extend to not less than two years and not more than seven years, and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes. — TODAY

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram