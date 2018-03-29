Man who attempted to rob convenience store with penknife arrested in Singapore

The man was arrested, and his penknife will be a case exhibit. — TODAY picSINGAPORE — A man who allegedly tried to rob a convenience store along Tyrwhitt Road with a penknife has been arrested.

A 78-year-old woman was manning a convenience store yesterday afternoon (March 28) when the 28-year old man brandished a penknife and demanded for money, the police said in a statement.

“The woman put up a struggle and the suspect fled without any money. The woman was also not injured,” said the police.

In under five hours after a report was lodged, police officers tracked the man down at Lavender Street at about 6.35pm.

The penknife was seized as case exhibit.

He will be charged in court today for attempted armed robbery.

If convicted, he may face a jail term which may extend to not less than two years and not more than seven years, and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes. — TODAY