Man suspected of funnelling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court

Wednesday January 10, 2018
08:54 PM GMT+8

Nicolas Sarkozy served as France's president from 2007 to 2012 and has denied receiving illicit campaign funds — Reuters picNicolas Sarkozy served as France's president from 2007 to 2012 and has denied receiving illicit campaign funds — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 10 — A French businessman suspected by investigators of funnelling money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign was granted bail when he appeared at a London court today.

Alexandre Djouhri, 58, was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday on an international arrest warrant issued by France.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to apply for bail which was granted on condition that he pays security of £1 million (RM5.41 million), surrenders his passport and reports to police daily.

He opposed extradition to France and a full extradition hearing will start on April 17.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as “grotesque”. — Reuters

