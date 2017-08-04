Man stealing from Singapore Grab car driver in viral video arrested

Still image taken from an in-car camera video shows the suspect retrieving a wad of cash belonging to the driver. — Picture by Firdaus Nur/FacebookSINGAPORE, Aug 4 — A 27-year-old man who allegedly stole money from a Grab car driver has been arrested, the police said in a statement today.

Video footage taken by an in-car camera on July 23 showing the man leaning forward and reaching out between the front seats for the driver’s wallet had gone viral.

In it, the suspect had swiftly taken out a wad of cash from the victim’s wallet before returning it, just moments before he reached his destination.

The police said they received a report on July 23 of the case of theft where about S$450 (RM1417.33) in cash was stolen from a Grab car.

They were able to track down and arrest the suspect yesterday after establishing his identity through the use of closed circuit TVs and enquiries on the ground.

Investigations are currently on going.

If found guilty, the suspect can be jailed up to three years, or fined, or both. — TODAY