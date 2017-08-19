Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man stabbed to death in Germany after row, say police

Saturday August 19, 2017
08:16 AM GMT+8

German police say one man was killed and another injured in a stabbing following an argument in Wuppertal August 18, 2017. — Reuters picGerman police say one man was killed and another injured in a stabbing following an argument in Wuppertal August 18, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Aug 19 — One man was killed and another injured in a stabbing following an argument in the western German city of Wuppertal yesterday, police said, adding that the attacker fled the scene.

"A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death. His 25-year-old brother was so badly injured in the stabbing that he had to be hospitalised," Wuppertal police said in a statement.

The police are still searching for one or more attackers, they said.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm (1245 GMT) in a business district of the city's Elberfeld area after a dispute erupted "for reasons that are still unclear," police said.

The two victims are from Iraq, the statement added.

Also yesterday, two people were killed in a stabbing spree in the Finnish city of Turku, with police shooting and wounding a suspect.

The stabbings came a day after 14 people were killed in twin terror attacks in Spain. — AFP

