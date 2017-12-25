Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Man rams car into German party HQ in ‘suicide attempt’

Monday December 25, 2017
07:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: In rubble of Aleppo souk, this shop makes solitary comebackThe Edit: In rubble of Aleppo souk, this shop makes solitary comeback

Klopp wants Liverpool to focus on Euro ambitionsKlopp wants Liverpool to focus on Euro ambitions

Hanoi braces for typhoon as Manila death toll now 230Hanoi braces for typhoon as Manila death toll now 230

The Edit: Here’s how you can get more rest in 2018The Edit: Here’s how you can get more rest in 2018

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A damaged car is pictured inside the party headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) after it crashed into the building in Berlin December 25, 2017. — Reuters picA damaged car is pictured inside the party headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) after it crashed into the building in Berlin December 25, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Dec 25 — A 58-year-old man tried to commit suicide on Christmas Eve by ramming his car into the headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party in Berlin, police said on Monday.

The man was injured in the failed attempt and taken to hospital. He had gas cartridges in the car and jerrycans containing petrol.

He had also laid out a bag with inflammable material in front of another building—the headquarters of the CDU party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The police were alerted by the building’s caretaker, who found the bag. Berlin police are investigating the incident. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline