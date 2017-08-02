Man opens fire at LA Chinese consulate, kills himself

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday August 2, 2017
09:32 AM GMT+8

There were no other injuries in the shooting, which took place at about 6am before the consulate was open for the day. ― Reuters picThere were no other injuries in the shooting, which took place at about 6am before the consulate was open for the day. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — A man opened fire at the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles yesterday morning, then took his own life in his nearby car, police said.

There were no other injuries in the shooting, which took place at about 6am before the consulate was open for the day, said Officer Michael Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Numerous rounds impacted the Chinese consulate,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the man was discovered in his car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman and had few other details about the incident. Lopez said police did not typically release information about suicides.

In 2011 a naturalized US citizen originally from China was arrested after police said he opened fire at the same building with a handgun. There were no injuries in that incident. — Reuters

