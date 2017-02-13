Man on Singapore-India flight caught smuggling 1.2kg of gold in rectum

An airport official told the New Indian Express that the gold bars the man carried were worth around 5.91 million rupees in total. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Feb 13 — A 36-year-old man on a Tigerair flight from Singapore to India was caught attempting to smuggle 12 gold bars in his rectum, local media reported today.

The man, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was apprehended at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 1am on Sunday morning.

According to the New Indian Express, Indian custom officials had received prior information about the passenger and had intercepted him as soon as he landed.

The Times of India reported that officials had initially found eight gold bars concealed within some LED lamps he had in his checked-in luggage. Although the man denied carrying any more gold, a metal detector revealed he had another 12 gold bars weighing 1.2kg in his rectum.

An airport official told the New Indian Express that the gold bars were worth around 5.91 million rupees (S$125,453, RM393,000) in total.

The smuggler has been detained and investigations are underway. — TODAY