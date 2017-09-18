Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man held over grisly murder of pregnant Frenchwoman

Monday September 18, 2017
French police officers cordon the area next to newspaper Liberation's headquarters in Paris, November 18, 2013. — Reuters picFrench police officers cordon the area next to newspaper Liberation's headquarters in Paris, November 18, 2013. — Reuters picBAYONNE (France), Sept 18 — A man was arrested in France yesterday over the gruesome murder of a heavily pregnant woman who was suffocated in her bed, a source close to the investigation said.

The 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was found naked, tied up and blindfolded on Wednesday in her apartment in Ustaritz, in the southern Basque region near the Spanish border.

The suspect, who had no fixed address, was detained in nearby Boucau after a high-speed car chase with police.

The dead woman's partner had found her body and raised the alarm.

An autopsy found that she had suffocated after being gagged.

She also had injuries to her face, including a broken nose.

It was not yet known if she had been sexually assaulted. — AFP

