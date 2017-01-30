Man held for double homicide in Singapore

When the police arrived, they found the bodies of a 39-year-old woman and a four-year-old child lying motionless in the bedroom of a unit at the location. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Jan 30 — The Singapore Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a case involving two unnatural deaths.

According to the police, the 41-year-old man was arrested after the police received a call on Saturday at about 6:35pm requesting for assistance at Blk 619, Woodlands Drive 52.

The pair were pronounced dead by paramedics at scene at about 7pm.

The police are investigating the deaths. — TODAY