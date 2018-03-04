Man dead after shooting himself near White House (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, March 4 — A man is dead after he shot himself near the White House yesterday afternoon.

Standing along the north fence line, the Secret Service said he fired several rounds, none of which appeared to be directed toward the White House.

Chaos then erupted — social media footage shows people in panic — running away from the scene.

Though President Trump was not in the White House at the time, he left Florida yesterday afternoon to return to DC to attend the Gridiron club dinner.

There were no other injuries, according to the Secret Service, and while the victim has been identified, his name has not been released. — Reuters

People run away from a site where an unidentified man was wounded in shooting near the White House, in Washington March 3, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/@florianluhn via Reuters