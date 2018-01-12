Man caught with six tarantulas at Singapore’s Tuas Checkpoint, and 92 more at home

The ICA said that one of its officers found the six live tarantulas in a sling bag in the rear passenger seat. — Picture by ICA & AVASINGAPORE, Jan 12 — A 33-year-old Singaporean man has been caught trying to smuggle six live tarantulas into Singapore, after his car was stopped by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at the Tuas Checkpoint yesterday.

An ICA officer found the tarantulas, neatly packed into individual plastic containers, in a sling bag in the back passenger seat of the car.

Another 92 tarantulas were found in the man’s home when officers from the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) conducted follow-up checks. The spiders have been seized and are under the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

While tarantulas have a venomous bite, it is not known to have caused human fatality.

Tarantulas are “not approved to be kept as pets in Singapore”, the ICA and AVA said in a joint statement yesterday.

“Some species of tarantulas are also protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (Cites) Appendix II, and require Cites permits,” the two agencies added.

They also reminded travellers not to import or keep wild animals as pets, as demand for such animals would fuel the illegal wildlife trade.

Those who want to bring live animals, birds and insects into Singapore need a proper permit.

Members of the public with information on illegal wildlife activities may contact the AVA at 6805 2992. — TODAY