Man arrested in Singapore for allegedly sending anonymous bomb threats

A 46-year-old man was arrested for sending anonymous bomb threats to various government establishments, a few hotels, and convenience stores. — Singapore Police photo via TODAYSINGAPORE, April 15 — A 46-year-old man has been arrested on Friday after he allegedly mailed out bomb threats to various parties — including some government agencies.

The police said in a news release on Friday night that the man is suspected to have sent out at least five envelopes containing anonymous bomb threats, but had no intentions or means to carry these threats out.

TODAY understands that the suspect is a Singaporean, and he acted alone.

The police said that, since Thursday, it had received multiple reports from various parties who have received these threats. They include government establishments, a few hotels, as well as convenience stores.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after extensive ground inquiries and forensic investigations.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, an offence punishable with a jail term of up to nine years, and/or fine.

“The Police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm,” the police said. — TODAY