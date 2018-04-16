Malta marks sixth months since journalist’s murder

A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. — Reuters picVALLETTA, April 16 — Malta awoke to protest posters and banners denouncing the government today marking the six month anniversary of the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The spoof-film posters, displayed outside parliament in the country’s capital Valletta, featured Prime Minster Joseph Muscat and members of his government, under titles such as “Crookfellas,” a play on the gangster flick “Goodfellas” and “Lord of the Lies,” from the film “Lord of the Flies.”

The 53-year old Caruana Galizia was assassinated by a car bomb on October 16 just down the road from her residence.

The blogger had made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against both Muscat’s inner circle and the opposition.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated while uncovering shocking corruption stories. Six months on, we still have no clue as to who commissioned the killing and not a not one single person has assumed political responsibility for her assassination,” said #OccupyJustice, the activist group behind the posters, in a statement.

“We are utterly disgusted at the way the government actively promotes a culture of impunity instead of aspiring to block it,” it added.

Meanwhile a separate activist group lined Valletta’s main roads with posters stating, “Il silenzio è Mafia” (Silence is mafia).

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Three men charged with the killing of Caruana Galizia have pleaded not guilty.

On Monday evening, the Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna will lead a mass in Valletta which will be followed by a vigil in honour of the slain blogger. — AFP