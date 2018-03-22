Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Maldives lifts state of emergency after 45 days

Thursday March 22, 2018
04:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claimsSedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claims

Sarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against himSarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against him

Germany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four yearsGermany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four years

The Edit: New trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’The Edit: New trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Yameen imposed the emergency on February 5 for 15 days after a Supreme Court ruling quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison. — Reuters picYameen imposed the emergency on February 5 for 15 days after a Supreme Court ruling quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison. — Reuters picMALE, March 22 ― Maldives President Abdulla Yameen today lifted a 45-day state of emergency which had outlawed protests amid political upheaval on the Muslim-majority Indian Ocean island chain.

Yameen imposed the emergency on February 5 for 15 days after a Supreme Court ruling quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison.

He extended the state of emergency by another 30 days with parliament approval, a move challenged by the opposition.

“Though there still exists a diminished threat to national security, because the nation can now continue without further losses incurred, and upon the advice of the Security Services and in an effort to promote normalcy, the president has decided to lift the state of emergency,” his office said in a statement.

Under the emergency, Yameen's administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. They have all rejected the charges.

Rights group Amnesty International said in a statement last month the government was using the emergency “as a licence for repression, targeting members of civil society, judges and political opponents”. ― Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram