Malay president, Chinese PM, Indian CJ ― representation of Singapore, says minister

Friday September 15, 2017
02:49 PM GMT+8

Halimah Yacob (centre) takes the oath of office while flanked by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picHalimah Yacob (centre) takes the oath of office while flanked by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The different ethnicities of Singapore’s president, prime minister and chief justice reflects the country’s racial diversity, a Singaporean minister said at the swearing-in of Halimah Yacob as president.

“Malay President, Chinese Prime Minister and Indian Chief Justice. Representation of Singapore,” Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam posted on Facebook yesterday.

Halimah was sworn in yesterday as Singapore’s eighth president after running unopposed in a controversial election reserved for Malay candidates when her rivals were disqualified from contesting.

The former Parliament Speaker was Singapore’s first female president and the first Malay to reach the largely ceremonial post in 47 years.

Singapore’s prime minister is Lee Hsien Loong and the chief justice is Sundaresh Menon.

