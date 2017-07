Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Turkey, Greece

ANKARA, July 21 — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattled southwestern Turkey and the nearby Greek Dodecanese Islands early this morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor struck at 1:31am at the epicenter, which was approximately 10.3km south of Bodrum, Turkey and 16.2km east of Kos, Greece.

It had a depth of 10km, USGS said. — AFP