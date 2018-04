Magnitude 5.9 quake hits off Indonesia, reports USGS

YouTube image of Indonesia's Moluccas island.JAKARTA, April 16 — A magnitude 5.9 quake struck off Indonesia in the Moluccas today, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at 2.30am (1930 GMT yesterday), was centred 85.3 km northwest of Ternate at a depth of 36.5 km below the seabed. The USGS originally reported the quake had a 6.1 magnitude.

A magnitude 5.9 is considered moderate and can cause considerable damage when on land.

Indonesia is in the so-called Ring of Fire and is earthquake-prone. — Reuters