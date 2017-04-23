Last updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 12:42 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off Chile coast

Sunday April 23, 2017
12:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Canada slaps new round of sanctions on Syria after chemical attackCanada slaps new round of sanctions on Syria after chemical attack

When man bites dog: A look at animal cruelty in MalaysiaWhen man bites dog: A look at animal cruelty in Malaysia

The Edit: Gosling’s Oscars giggles explainedThe Edit: Gosling’s Oscars giggles explained

The Edit: Top 5 artisanal ice cream in PenangThe Edit: Top 5 artisanal ice cream in Penang

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People stay on higher grounds in a tsunami safety zone after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the region, in Iquique city, north of Santiago, March 16, 2014. — Reuters picPeople stay on higher grounds in a tsunami safety zone after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the region, in Iquique city, north of Santiago, March 16, 2014. — Reuters picSANTIAGO, April 23 — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked central Chile late yesterday, monitors said, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor took place at 11.36pm (1036 Sunday in Malaysia), centered off the coast at 42 kilometres west of Valparaiso, according to the US Geological Survey.

It had a depth of 9.8 kilometres.

Chile’s National Emergency Office, or ONEMI, estimated its strength at 6.1 on the Richter scale.

The Navy’s hydrographic and oceanographic service found that the quake “has the characteristics to generate a tsunami”.

However, no warning was issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

A series of smaller earthquakes in Valparaiso in the evening hours rattled locals. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline