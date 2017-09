Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Tokyo, eastern Japan

A damaged building caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto, southern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 14 — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook eastern Japan this morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 9:27am, was north of Tokyo in Saitama prefecture, the agency said.

The quake was measured at a depth of 50km.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. — Reuters