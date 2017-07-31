Maduro hails Venezuela’s ‘biggest ever vote for the revolution’ (VIDEO)

CARACAS, July 31 — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory this morning after a controversial election to pick a new constitution-writing body that triggered deadly violence and drew international condemnation.

“We have a Constituent Assembly,” the embattled leftist leader said in a speech to hundreds of supporters in central Caracas, after the electoral authority put the voter turnout at 41.5 per cent.

“It is the biggest vote the revolution has ever scored in its 18-year history,” he said, referring to the year his mentor Hugo Chavez came to power. — AFP

Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. — Reuters pic