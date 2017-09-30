Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Macron’s invitation to visit France not related to Kurdish referendum, Iraqi PM says

Saturday September 30, 2017
05:26 PM GMT+8

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. — Reuters picIraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. — Reuters picBAGHDAD, Sept 30 — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said today an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris was not related to the Kurdish independence referendum.

The invitation was delivered to Abadi on August 26 by the French foreign and defence ministers during a visit to Baghdad, Abadi’s office said in a statement, adding its purpose was “to strengthen bilateral relations and concentrate efforts on fighting terrorism.”

A source in Macron’s office said Abadi had accepted an invitation from Macron to visit Paris on October 5 for talks on the Kurdish independence referendum.

A phone call between Abadi and Macron, after Monday’s referendum “did not mention in any way the need to recognize the rights of the Kurdish people,” said Abadi’s statement. — Reuters

