Macron’s French election win reaches 66pc (VIDEO)

PARIS, May 8 — Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron topped 66 per cent of the vote as the interior ministry counted the final few votes in France’s presidential election early this morning.

The ministry said Macron had been elected president with 66.06 per cent of valid votes cast in yesterday’s run-off, after accounting for all but 0.01 per cent of the country’s 47 million registered voters.

A record 11.5 per cent of votes cast were either blank or spoiled, while a near-record total of 25.38 per cent of the registered voters abstained, the official figures showed. — Reuters

French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage during his victory rally after the results in the second round of the French presidential election, in Paris, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic