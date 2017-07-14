Macron-Trump tussle in new 25-second handshake duel

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tools

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) shakes hands US President Donald Trump before the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris July 14, 2017. — Reuters picFrench President Emmanuel Macron (right) shakes hands US President Donald Trump before the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris July 14, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, July 14 — Their handshakes are becoming a talking point of every encounter and US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron didn’t disappoint today.

In their first meeting at a Nato summit in May, 39-year-old Macron crunched Trump’s knuckles in a show of power he said was deliberate to underline how he wouldn’t be intimidated in their talks.

At a G20 summit last weekend, the two had another energetic tug-of-war, while their talks in Paris on Thursday finished with a 25-second powergrip in which neither man looked like they wanted to let go.

Bidding goodbye to each other on the Champs-Elysees after two days of talks in Paris, Trump appeared to get the better of Macron in the early stages of the handshake when he briefly pulled the French president off balance. 

It ended with both men stood face-to-face looking like they were having an armwrestle nearly half a minute later. Trump even kissed goodbye to Macron’s wife Brigitte without letting go of her husband.

During the US president’s two-day trip to Paris, he and Macron have seemed at ease in each other’s company and on good terms, with Trump saying that the bond between them was “unbreakable” and Macron referring to his counterpart as a “friend”. — AFP

