Macron seen winning French presidential runoff with 62pc

French presidential election candidate for the En-Marche movement, Emmanuel Macron stands by the Wall of the Righteous (Le Mur des Justes) during a visit to the Shoah Memorial on April 30, 2017 in Paris. — AFP picPARIS, May 5 — French Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen three days ahead of the presidential runoff, according to an Elabe poll for BFM TV and L’Express released today.

Macron is seen getting 62 per cent of the votes in the second round compared to 38 per cent for Le Pen, an increase of three points for the centrist candidate compared to his projected score in the last Elabe poll.

The survey was carried out after a rancorous final televised debate between the two contenders on Wednesday, which Macron was seen as having won by French viewers, according to two recent polls. — Reuters