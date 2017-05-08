Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Macron says respects voters drawn to extremes, wants closer Europe (VIDEO)

Monday May 8, 2017
03:39 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
May 08, 2017
08:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gloria Gaynor performs ‘I Will Survive’The Edit: Gloria Gaynor performs ‘I Will Survive’

The Edit: Salt consumption in teensThe Edit: Salt consumption in teens

The Edit: ‘Guardians’ grabs massive box officeThe Edit: ‘Guardians’ grabs massive box office

The Edit: Banksy tackles BrexitThe Edit: Banksy tackles Brexit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PARIS, May 8 — French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said yesterday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.

“I know the divisions in our nation, which led some to vote for extremist parties. I respect them,” Macron said in a solemn address at his campaign headquarters after winning the presidency.

“I will work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens,” he said. — Reuters  

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters picFrench President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline