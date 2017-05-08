Macron says respects voters drawn to extremes, wants closer Europe (VIDEO)

PARIS, May 8 — French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said yesterday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.

“I know the divisions in our nation, which led some to vote for extremist parties. I respect them,” Macron said in a solemn address at his campaign headquarters after winning the presidency.

“I will work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens,” he said. — Reuters

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results in the second round in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic