Macron ‘concerned’ at US support for Jerusalem as capital

Tuesday December 5, 2017
09:45 AM GMT+8

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013 Reuters An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013 Reuters PARIS, Dec 5 — French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday spoke to US counterpart Donald Trump and expressed concern about designating Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Elysee palace said.

“The French president has expressed his concern at the possibility of the United States unilaterally designating Jerusalem as capital of the state of Israel,” a statement said, adding that the two leaders had spoken by phone.

Any such decisions must be “within the framework of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians,” it added. — AFP

