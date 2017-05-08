Macron at victory party: We will not give into fear (VIDEO)

PARIS, May 8 — Emmanuel Macron made a plea for national unity in a speech to thousands of supporters celebrating his win in France’s presidential election yesterday.

“We will not give into fear, we will not give into division,” the 39-year-old centrist said.

He also reached out to the millions who voted for his vanquished far-right rival Marine Le Pen, pledging to bring them back from the “extremes”.

“They voted out of anger, distress and sometimes conviction. I respect them,” he told the flag-waving crowd.

“I will do everything I can over the next five years to ensure that people no longer have any reason to vote for extremes.”

Macron also made a gesture to left-wing and right-wing voters who backed him to block a Le Pen presidency, despite not supporting his programme.

“I also want to address the people who voted for me without sharing our ideas. I know it is not a blank cheque,” said Macron.

And to the French people, he said: “I will protect you against threats. I will bring you together because I want us to be unified.” — AFP

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre after results in the 2017 presidential election in Paris, France May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic