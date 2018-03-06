Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Machete attack in Paris restaurant leaves man critically injured

Tuesday March 6, 2018
11:51 PM GMT+8

A man was fighting for his life after being attacked with a machete and a sword while having dinner in a restaurant with his wife in Paris. — AFP picA man was fighting for his life after being attacked with a machete and a sword while having dinner in a restaurant with his wife in Paris. — AFP picPARIS, March 6 — A man was fighting for his life in a Paris hospital today after being attacked with a machete and a sword while having dinner in a restaurant with his wife, investigators said.

The attack took place shortly after nightfall in the city’s 10th arrondissement, home to a large South Asian community.

Diners watched in horror as two assailants stormed the restaurant and struck the 35-year-old man of Sri Lankan origin in the head and arm before fleeing.

The man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A source close to the probe said on Tuesday that investigators suspected a settling of scores in the Sri Lankan community. — AFP

